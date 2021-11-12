Marvel reveals Disney Plus slate including Agatha: House of Harkness and Spider-Man: Freshman Year

As part of its Disney Plus Day — which included a number of new releases hitting the streaming service today — Marvel revealed a big slate of upcoming projects, some new, some previously announced. That includes the official title for WandaVision’s Agatha spinoff, and a new Spider-Man animated series. Unfortunately there aren’t any new trailers, but instead a whole lot of logos. Here’s the full list, courtesy of Marvel:

Echo: a series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who will be introduced in Hawkeye.

a series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who will be introduced in Hawkeye. Ironheart: a series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Agatha: House of Harkness : a series starring Kathryn Hahn as her character from WandaVision. Jac Schaeffer returns as head writer.

a series starring Kathryn Hahn as her character from WandaVision. Jac Schaeffer returns as head writer. Secret Invasion: a series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos — characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: a special written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy veteran James Gunn.

X-Men ‘97 : an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is head writer.

an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is head writer. What If…? season 2: the second season of the fan-favorite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in season 2 of What If...? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley serving as head writer.

the second season of the fan-favorite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in season 2 of What If...? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley serving as head writer. Spider-Man: Freshman Year: an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Jeff Trammell serves as head writer.

an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Jeff Trammell serves as head writer. I Am Groot: a series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Directed by Kirsten Lepore.

Marvel Zombies: an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Directed by Bryan Andrews.

Those who have a Disney Plus subscription can also catch a first look of three upcoming live-action series on the service via a 14-minute-long special. Most notably, it includes first looks at Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, all of which are slated to debut in 2022, alongside a new Hawkeye clip.

Moon Knight is described as “a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.” It stars Oscar Isaac. She-Hulk, meanwhile, follows the titular “lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases” and will feature guest appearances from Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth.

As for Ms. Marvel, here’s how Marvel explains it:

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is written by Bisha K. Ali and episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

While none of the teasers give much away, they — coupled with the rest of the lineup — do show that Marvel is continuing to utilize Disney Plus as a key space for ongoing stories through 2022. The studio has already had some big hits with the likes of Loki and Wandavision, and on November 24th a series will make its debut.