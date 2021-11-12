Xbox Design Lab controllers have rubberized grips and metallic finishes again

Microsoft is bringing back options for rubberized grips and metallic finishes on Xbox Design Lab controllers. The Xbox maker originally paused its Design Lab program ahead of the Xbox Series X launch last year, before bringing it back in June without the rubberized grips and metallic finishes options.

These two original customization options are available again, alongside some new additions. The black rubberized grips are now available on both the back case and side grips, and there are three new color options for the controller parts. Microsoft is also adding 19 new metallic finish colors, including a variety of blue, green, and pink options.

Xbox Design Lab allows Xbox owners to create personalized Xbox controllers in the US, Canada, and most European countries, priced at $69.99. There are millions of color combinations, and you can customize colors in most parts of a controller, including bumpers, thumb sticks, the D-pad, and options for buttons.

The rubberized and metallic finishes are available right now, and Microsoft says each custom controller will be delivered 3-4 weeks after placing an order.