Vergecast: How EV startup Rivian achieved a record-breaking IPO

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter, along with managing editor Alex Cranz and senior reporter Sean O’Kane, discuss electric vehicle startup Rivian becoming a publicly traded company after executing one of the biggest initial public offerings in history. This leads to a discussion on how Rivian got to this point where other EV startups have failed.
- Rivian goes public in one of the biggest IPOs ever
- Rivian’s mega IPO is a good test of the meme stock craze
There’s a whole lot more news covered on the show, especially from Apple. This week, we saw:
- Epic v. Apple judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers orders Apple to let developers add links and buttons to external payment options.
- Apple backed off its policy that made it harder for independent repair shops to repair iPhone screens.
- Tim Cook said at a conference that he owns cryptocurrency.
- Apple hired Tesla’s former Autopilot software director.
- Johnson & Johnson’s CEO joined Apple’s board of directors.
- We had a great photo shoot-out between the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pixel 6 Pro.
And surprise! More news. Microsoft had a few announcements this week as well:
- Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE, a new Chrome OS competitor
- Microsoft’s new $249 Surface Laptop SE is its first true Chromebook competitor
- Microsoft partners with Meta to integrate Teams into its Facebook-like Workplace
- Microsoft fixes Windows 11 features failing due to an expired certificate
All of this and more were discussed on this week’s Vergecast. Listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full episode.
