Vergecast: How EV startup Rivian achieved a record-breaking IPO

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter, along with managing editor Alex Cranz and senior reporter Sean O’Kane, discuss electric vehicle startup Rivian becoming a publicly traded company after executing one of the biggest initial public offerings in history. This leads to a discussion on how Rivian got to this point where other EV startups have failed.

There’s a whole lot more news covered on the show, especially from Apple. This week, we saw:

And surprise! More news. Microsoft had a few announcements this week as well:

