Marvel embraces the Sad Wolverine meme to announce X-Men ‘97, a new animated Disney Plus show

The classic X-Men: The Animated Series is getting a sequel series on Disney Plus in 2023: the newly announced X-Men ‘97, which “explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series.” The announcement was made in the most fitting of fashions, of course: the “Sad Wolverine” meme from the original show.

Beau DeMayo will be the head writer for the upcoming show, with original X-Men: The Animated Series showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston set to help consult on the show.

Additionally, returning cast members Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton will be part of X-Men ‘97, although Marvel’s announcement notes that while some of those actors will be reprising their roles, others will be voicing new characters. Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio are also set to join the cast.

The revival series isn’t set to debut for a few years (animation takes time!), although the original five-season run of X-Men: The Animated Series is already available to watch on Disney Plus.

The upcoming series is also set to be produced by Marvel Studios, making it the first X-Men-related project from the group since Disney got the rights to the mutant superheroes in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox. However, given that X-Men ‘97 will continue the storylines from the original show, it seems unlikely that it’ll be part of the interconnected web of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite being produced by Marvel Studios.

X-Men ‘97 will hit Disney Plus sometime in 2023, joining a crowded list of other original Marvel shows that Disney announced at its Disney Plus Day presentation, including Agatha: House of Harkness and Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Update Friday November 12th, 12:28pm: Added additional casting and production details.