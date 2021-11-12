AMC Theaters now lets you buy movie tickets with Bitcoin

AMC Theaters, which is perhaps the king of the memestocks, promised in August that you’d be able to pay for tickets and concessions with Bitcoin by the end of the year, and now, you can do just that.

Bitcoin isn’t the only cryptocurrency you’ll be able to use; AMC is also accepting Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin for online purchases, according to a tweet from CEO Adam Aron (via CoinTelegraph). He also says you can pay online with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal.

Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021

Note that Aron only highlights payment methods for online purchases, so it doesn’t sound like you can use crypto to buy anything in-person at a theater. Aron also says the new payment methods “already account for 14 percent of our total online transactions,” but it’s not clear if that number refers to cryptocurrencies or is inclusive of all of the methods listed in his tweet. AMC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

I don’t own cryptocurrency, so I can’t personally verify how to use it to buy things online with AMC. However, at checkout on AMC’s website, PayPal is listed as a payment method with the note that it “supports cryptocurrencies.” Presumably, that means you’ll have to log in with your PayPal account and select any cryptocurrency that’s accessible there to pay for tickets or concessions. PayPal appears to be the only way to pay with cryptocurrency at AMC for the moment, so if you would prefer to use a different method, you might be out of luck right now.

And if you want to pay with Dogecoin? That’s “next,” Aron says. The company is exploring the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, too.