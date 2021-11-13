The remastered GTA Trilogy has been unavailable on PC for over a day

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition became unavailable on the Rockstar Games store the same day it launched. The Trilogy, which comes packaged with the remastered versions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, was supposed to be playable on November 11th, but due to maintenance and other issues, it’s been anything but that.

The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. https://t.co/NiMNXUKCVh — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 13, 2021

Rockstar Support sent out a tweet saying that the remastered bundle is currently “unavailable to play or purchase,” while it takes out “files unintentionally included in these versions.” It doesn’t tell us what type of files it's removing, or provide an estimated time frame of when the game might come back online, only noting that it hopes to replace the incorrect files “soon.” And as for anyone who managed to snag copies of the games before it was taken down, Rockstar has barred them from playing. Rockstar also took down the older versions of the games from its store — along with Steam — prior to the release of the remastered trilogy.

Unfortunately, the launch of the three remastered games has been nothing but tumultuous. The Rockstar Games Launcher went down for “maintenance” on Thursday, making not only the remastered trilogy unplayable, but also rendered Rockstar’s entire lineup of games, its store, downloads, and cloud system unusable for over a day. Rockstar finally restored service to its Games Launcher and other services last night.

So far, early reviews of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition aren’t looking promising. Reviewers are finding the game filled with glitches and bugs, mainly affecting the game’s graphics. Some users have posted their experience on Twitter, and it doesn’t look pretty — from a rainstorm with blinding white droplets, blatant spelling errors, to just all-around funky-looking characters, the game has some serious quirks.

The Verge reached out to Rockstar Games with a request for comment but didn’t immediately hear back. Despite not being available on PC, the games are still available for purchase on the Rockstar Games Store for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, as well as the Nintendo Switch.