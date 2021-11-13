Another Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak shows the device from more angles

The yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) has become the victim of another leak, according to a report by Android Police. Just like its S20 FE predecessor, which serves as the affordable counterpart to the S20, the S21 FE is supposed to be the budget-friendly alternative to the flagship S21.

Marketing images leaked by Coinbrs show several images of the device, and it, unsurprisingly, closely resembles the S21. The images show us much of what we saw in the S21 FE’s user manual that was previously leaked in September.

As noted by Coinbrs, the device will reportedly have three cameras on its rear: a main 64MP sensor, a depth sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it’s said to have a hole-punch notch housing a 32MP selfie camera, along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

When compared to the S21 base model’s 6.2-inch display, the S21 FE is rumored to have a slightly bigger screen than its premium counterpart, sporting a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. Coinbrs says that it may also have a larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging — a small upgrade from the S21’s 4,000mAh battery. In terms of processing power, Coinbrs expects it to either come with the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 chip depending on the market, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In June, we weren’t sure there was going to be an S21 FE at all — the ongoing chip shortage spurred rumors that Samsung may be halting the phone’s production. The S21 FE still hasn’t been officially confirmed by Samsung, but Coinbrs claims that the company will officially reveal the phone on January 4th.