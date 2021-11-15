Everybody loves bags. They are essential in our day-to-day lives, and there are a million styles out there to suit everyone’s individual tastes. Do you know how bags can get even better, though? When The Verge loads them with free tech and gives them away to one of our lucky readers!

Here at The Verge, we are always checking out the latest in tech — reviewing and trying out the latest gadgets — and sometimes we end up with extra stuff that we know someone out there is going to love. This is your shot to win the stylish bag you see in the picture above along with whatever mystery tech we managed to cram into its inner depths.

The bag is an older model of the Nomatic 40L Travel Bag. It’s a large backpack valued at $280 on its own, and we’ve managed to fit enough goodies inside to bring the total value of the package to $958.

So, why the mystery? Well, we like to keep you in suspense, and only the winner will know what the contents are once they receive the care package.

To enter, check out the widget below and subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter. The sweepstakes will begin at 9AM ET today, November 15th, and run through 9AM ET on Wednesday, December 6th.

