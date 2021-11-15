This is the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition

OnePlus has announced a special Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2. It’s a new version of the company’s latest mid-range smartphone with design tweaks inspired by the classic ‘80s arcade game. But underneath the new theme this is fundamentally the same hardware as the excellent OnePlus Nord 2 released in July this year.

The Pac-Man enhancements made to the phone are mostly cosmetic. Its back has a small Pac-Man logo on it and glows in the dark to reveal a Pac-Man maze, and there’s also a semi-translucent themed case featuring the titular character alongside ghostly antagonists Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde. Boot up the phone and you’re presented with a dynamic Pac-Man-themed wallpaper, one of eight in total. There’s a Pac-Man themed charging animation, and other 8-bit-style touches include redesigned icons for OnePlus’ stock apps and retro notification alert sounds.

If you order the phone directly from OnePlus, you also get a Pac-Man-themed stand which you build yourself out of Lego-style building blocks. Oh, and there’s also a Pac-Man game that comes pre-installed on the phone: 2015’s free-to-play Pac-Man 256.

Otherwise, in terms of hardware the Pac-Man Edition is the same as the original Nord 2. That means it’s got a 6.43-inch 1080p 90Hz OLED display, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, and has a 4,500mAh battery which can be fast-charged at 65W. There are three cameras on the back: a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

OnePlus is of course no stranger to co-branding its devices, having previously worked with brands including McLaren with the OnePlus 6T and 7T Pro, and with Harry Potter for a recent India-exclusive watch.

The Pac-Man edition of the phone is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and will cost £499 (€529 / ₹37,999) in the UK, Europe, and India when it goes on sale on November 16th. That’s a small premium over the £469 / €499 / ₹34,999 OnePlus charges for the non-Pac-Man Nord 2 with the same specs.