Microsoft’s Xbox backward compatibility program returns with 76 new games

Microsoft put its Xbox backward compatibility program on hold two years ago, but it’s returning today for a final update to the catalog. To celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft is now adding 76 new games (full list below) to the backward compatibility library today. It’s a surprisingly long list of additions, including the entire Max Payne series, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II.

“This latest and final addition of 70+ titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community,” explains Peggy Lo, compatibility program lead at Xbox. “[Xbox fans’] constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox.”

Every original Xbox or Xbox 360 game added today will support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X / S consoles, and original Xbox games will include a resolution increase, too. Xbox One X and Xbox Series X owners will see a 4x resolution increase on original Xbox games, with a 3x bump on Xbox Series S, and a 2x increase on Xbox One S and Xbox One consoles.

FPS Boost is also being enabled on 11 of the titles added today, which doubles the original frame rate up to 60fps. FPS Boost is also arriving on 26 existing backward compatible games today, including the entire Gears of War franchise, Fallout 3, and Fallout: New Vegas. You can find the full list of FPS Boost titles right here.

While Microsoft said two years ago it had “no plans to add additional original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalog,” the surprise addition of more than 70 games will be the final time we’ll see new backward compatible games. “While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints,” explains Peggy Lo.

Still, the list includes classics like Ridge Racer 6 and TimeSplitters 2. These titles alone could tempt many fans of these classics to purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S console to enjoy them again.

Microsoft is also rolling out FPS Boost to 33 games on Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), including Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and The Evil Within 2. You can find the full list of xCloud boosted games right here.

Here’s the full list of 76 new Xbox backward compatible games arriving today: