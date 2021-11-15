Microsoft adds FPS Boost to 37 more games on Xbox Series X / S

Microsoft is enabling its Xbox FPS Boost mode on 37 more games today, bringing the total well beyond 100 games. Titles getting FPS Boost include the entire Gears of War franchise, the original Assassin’s Creed, Alan Wake, Fallout 3, and Fallout: New Vegas (the full list of games getting FPS Boost is available below).

The FPS Boost feature for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles is designed to make existing games run better. While Microsoft has improved frame rates with some backward-compatible games, the FPS Boost feature improves older games without developers having to make changes.

The 37 games getting FPS Boost today include 11 new additions to the Xbox backward compatibility library, with F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 3, Binary Domain, and Nier all doubling their original frame rates up to 60fps. It’s part of a broader and final update to the Xbox backward compatibility library that will see 76 additions today. Microsoft is also adding FPS Boost to 33 Xbox Cloud Gaming titles.

Here are the 37 games getting FPS Boost mode today (new library additions highlighted in bold):