Microsoft’s Xbox FPS Boost feature arrives on 33 Xbox Cloud Gaming titles

Microsoft is bringing its Xbox FPS Boost mode to the cloud. The Xbox maker is rolling out FPS Boost to 33 games on Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) today, as part of a big push for Xbox backward compatibility that sees 76 new game additions for modern Xbox consoles. FPS Boost will be enabled on Xbox Cloud Gaming titles like Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and The Evil Within 2.

Up until today, the Xbox FPS Boost feature, which makes existing games run better, was exclusive to Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. It’s being extended to Xbox Cloud Gaming because the service is now fully powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware.

While Microsoft has improved frame rates with some backward-compatible games, the FPS Boost feature improves older games without developers having to make changes. The 33 games being added today were previously enhanced for Xbox Series X / S consoles.

Microsoft is also adding 76 new Xbox games to the Xbox backward compatibility library today and enabling FPS Boost on 37 new games on Xbox Series X / S consoles.

Here’s the full list of Xbox Cloud Gaming titles getting FPS Boost mode today: