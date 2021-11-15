Microsoft surprises with early Halo Infinite multiplayer launch today

Microsoft is surprising Xbox fans today with an early launch for Halo Infinite multiplayer. Rumors of the early Halo Infinite multiplayer drop appeared over the weekend, and Microsoft is now making it official as part of today’s 20-year Xbox anniversary.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode will be available for everyone on Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, and PC to try out in beta today. This beta includes access to season one with all the core maps and battle pass features. Any progress in the multiplayer mode will also carry over to launch day on December 8th.

343 Industries, the developers of Halo Infinite, first started previewing the multiplayer mode of the game in July. A Halo Infinite multiplayer preview in late September was available to all Xbox players. We couldn’t get enough of the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite, and it felt like an exciting return to form.

November 15th marks 20 years since the original Xbox debuted alongside Halo: Combat Evolved. Microsoft announced the Halo Infinite early multiplayer drop during a special anniversary stream celebrating the 20th anniversary.

It’s no surprise that the Xbox event featured Halo heavily today, after more than 81 million copies of Halo games have been sold worldwide. It’s a popular franchise that saw more than 3 million players of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC and Xbox One during its launch week.

Developing...