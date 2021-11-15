The Halo-themed Xbox Series X is available today at Best Buy

The limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is coming to select Best Buy stores across the US today. The console includes a digital copy of Halo Infinite, which will be playable on December 8th — or possibly sooner, if you believe internet rumors about a countdown ending today.

You can check for participating stores near you on Best Buy’s Xbox in-store event page. It looks like the page was just posted around 6AM ET today, in line with a tweet from restocking tipster Lord Restock. The same account, as well as other console trackers, indicates the consoles will be available today from BestBuy.com. They expect to see the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restocked along with a number of PS5s and Nintendo Switch OLEDs, however, those sales may only be available to people who are a part of Best Buy’s $200 Totaltech support membership program.

It’s Official… #Xbox Halo Infinite



Link To In Store Event: https://t.co/pvcZQUHZwE pic.twitter.com/MZZGwowkkM — Lord Restock • 24/7 PS5 | Xbox Restock Alerts (@LordOfRestocks) November 15, 2021

In addition to the Halo-themed Xbox Series X, stores will also be selling the Special Edition 20th Anniversary Xbox controller and headset. Best Buy notes that its employees will start handing out tickets for each product at 7:30AM local time and that you can only take a maximum of one ticket per item. If you get a ticket, Best Buy says that “you will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase that item.”

Local news outlets in states like Kentucky have reported that people started camping out in front of Best Buy over the weekend. If you’re wondering whether it’s worth heading to your local Best Buy, you can check out this crowdsourced list of stores (courtesy of @LordofRestocks), where users have provided estimates on how many people are in line, as well as how many consoles appear to be in stock. In some locations on the list, users have even recorded brawls breaking out.