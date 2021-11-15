The live-action Halo TV show on Paramount Plus gets its first brief teaser

The long-in-the-works Halo TV series finally has its first — very brief — teaser trailer, revealed today at Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox event, giving a first glimpse at the live-action adaptation of the iconic games.

The teaser is very short, offering just a few close-up shots of Master Chief’s Mjolnir armor (set to be filled by American Gods’ Pablo Schreiber in the live-action show), before a voice that sounds a lot like Cortana (Jen Taylor, reprising her role from the games) says “Hello, Master Chief.”

Halo has had several attempts at live action before, including Halo: Landfall (a series of promotional shorts made as Halo 3 ads), Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn (a web series that served as a marketing campaign for Halo 4), and Halo: Nightfall (a prequel series to Halo 5: Guardians). Halo on Paramount Plus, however, looks to be the most ambitious attempt yet to adapt the sci-fi franchise.

It’s not clear yet what Halo will actually be about beyond the broad strokes of the franchise or whether it’ll be adapting the already released games, telling a new story, or existing in some other space in the Halo universe.

It’s been a long road for the live-action Halo series, which is set to debut on Paramount Plus sometime in 2022. The show was first announced all the way back in 2018 as a Showtime series, before getting shifted to become a Paramount Plus exclusive earlier this year following COVID-related delays in production.

But with the release of today’s teaser, it seems like fans won’t have to wait too much longer.