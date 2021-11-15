If you can’t play Halo Infinite right now, you’re not alone

Microsoft surprise-launched Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer beta on Monday, but if you’re having trouble jumping into the game, you’re not the only one.

According to Brian Jarrard, Halo community director at 343 Industries, some players playing on Xbox or from the Windows store are “likely hitting some blue screens / errors” while trying to launch the game. “The build is still publishing and rolling out, expected to resolve in due time,” he said.

PSA: We're in the thick of things at the moment but FYI that players on Xbox/WinStore are likely hitting some blue screens / errors trying to launch. The build is still publishing and rolling out, expected to resolve in due time. Hang in there! — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) November 15, 2021

The Xbox support Twitter account also acknowledged issues in a now-deleted tweet, saying that some people might be having trouble downloading and launching the game. In that tweet, the company suggested rebooting your console to try and fix the problem.

I had been running into the blue screen problem while trying to play on my Xbox Series X. But as I was writing this article, I tried to open the Halo Infinite again, and it finally kicked off the update that looks to be installing the full multiplayer. The update comes in at 25.90GB for me.

And that makes sense, as Jarrard said in a tweet shortly after we published this article that “we’re getting reports this issue should be mostly resolved.” He similarly recommended restarting your Xbox or relaunching Xbox Game Pass for PC if you are still seeing the blue screen on Halo Infinite. The Halo support Twitter account has also shared good news, saying that you should be able to download the beta.

The time is here, Spartans! You should know be able to download the #HaloInfinite beta! If you're still experiencing an issue downloading the game, please restart console or Xbox app on PC. If you encounter a blue screen after that, please file a Halo Support ticket. https://t.co/KkDEVPhiP0 — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 15, 2021

Two Verge editors have been able to play on PC via Steam without issue.

Update November 15th, 2:50PM ET: Added information from Jarrard and from the Halo support Twitter account.

Correction November 15th, 2:50PM ET: We misspelled Brian Jarrard’s last name in a previous version of this article. We regret the error.