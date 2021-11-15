Disney is giving its characters a license to brawl in this Apple-exclusive game

If you’ve dreamt of the day Disney would wake up and see the huge potential in creating its own take on Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. fighting game... that day has not yet come. But Disney may have just taken a step toward that future with Disney Melee Mania, an Apple Arcade exclusive coming this December.

While we’ve only gotten the briefest glimpses from the game’s Twitter account (below) and Apple’s press release today, it actually does feature Disney and Pixar characters like Elsa, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear smacking each other around with their powers, laser beams, and one mean oar in search of a win.

Here’s how Apple describes the 3v3 MOBA-esque game:

Each champion will appear in a distinct action-ready design equipped with their own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics. Throughout five-minute matches bursting with battle arena action, players will need to score the most points possible — or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can — for a chance at victory.

Apple’s promising 12 characters to start, and more to come, presumably all included in your Apple Arcade subscription fee — $5 a month with no ads and no in-app purchases is Apple Arcade’s whole deal.

So far, we’ve seen:

Wreck It-Ralph

Moana

Elsa (Frozen)

Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)

Mickey Mouse (with his Sorcerer’s Apprentice costume)

Frozone (The Incredibles)

Bing Bong (Inside Out)

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Timon (The Lion King)

Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

It’s from a studio called Mighty Bear Games, which brought Butter Royale to Apple Arcade last year.