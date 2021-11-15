The soundtrack for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop hits streaming platforms on November 19th

The early reaction to Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been mixed, but there’s one thing that everyone seems to agree on: the soundtrack is killer. Yoko Kanno, who gave the original anime its distinctive jazzy songs, returned as composer on the Netflix series, while her band the Seatbelts performed the tracks. The soundtrack includes a few original songs along with rerecorded classics. Thankfully, it’ll also be available to listen to outside of the show very soon. Netflix revealed that the soundtrack will be on streaming services — that includes Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, and Tidal — starting November 19th, the same day the 10-episode series lands on Netflix.

In the meantime, you can enjoy this photo of Cowboy Bebop star John Cho (who plays the lead role of Spike Spiegel) and his hair greeting Kanno on the red carpet.