Instagram Live widely releases a new way to support creators

Today, Instagram is officially launching its Badges feature, which gives viewers a way to pay and support creators on Instagram Live. Although the feature has been in testing for around a year and a half on an invite-only basis, starting today Instagram will allow any eligible creators on the platform to apply for the feature. Once accepted, viewers will be able to purchase “Badges” during a creator’s livestream to support them financially.

Badges are available in three different levels, costing $0.99, $1.99, or $4.99, and show up as one, two, or three hearts next to a commenter’s name during a livestream. Any questions or comments posted by a badge owner will be shown more prominently to a creator, and their Instagram name will appear on a list visible to a creator for up to 90 days. Instagram says it won’t take a cut of any revenue paid to creators until 2023, although a help page for the feature notes that Apple or Google take a 30 percent fee for in-app purchases on their respective platforms.

Instagram won’t take a cut until 2023

Although the feature is now widely rolling out in the US, not every Instagram user will be able to have their viewers start buying Badges. Eligible creators need to reside in the country, be over 18 years old, have a creator or business account on the platform, and have at least 10,000 followers. They also need to be in compliance with various Instagram policies and guidelines including its Partner Monetization Policies, Content Monetization Policies, and Community Guidelines.

If you fulfill all those criteria, you’ll find the option to “Set Up Badges” by going to “Profile” and then “Professional Dashboard.” You may need to apply for monetization if you haven’t already.