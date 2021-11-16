 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fortnite’s Naruto collab includes more than just skins

There’s also a Hidden Leaf Village map in Creative mode

By Jay Peters

After a tease last week, Fortnite’s highly anticipated collaboration with Naruto is finally here. Starting Tuesday, you’ll be able to play as characters from the hugely popular anime series Naruto: Shippuden in Epic Games’ hit battle royale. There will be four Naruto characters that are now available in the in-game item shop — Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake — as well as a Naruto glider, two emotes, and two loading screens.

But Fortnite isn’t just getting Naruto skins. A throwable paper bomb kunai is being added as a weapon to the game. You’ll be able to meet Kakashi Hatake as an NPC on the Fortnite island and get quests from him. And there will be an entire Naruto-themed Creative map you can explore based on the Hidden Leaf Village from the anime.

You’ll soon see Naruto characters hopping off the battle bus.
Image: Epic Games

The Naruto takeover is the latest of Fortnite’s many extensive collaborations with other huge entertainment properties. Previous hits included the addition of Star Wars lightsabers as a weapon and an entire season dedicated to Marvel characters and locations. While the current season isn’t tied to any existing brand — instead, it’s full of cubes — the introduction of Naruto characters brings some anime ninja action to the Fortnite island.

