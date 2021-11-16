Fortnite’s Naruto collab includes more than just skins

After a tease last week, Fortnite’s highly anticipated collaboration with Naruto is finally here. Starting Tuesday, you’ll be able to play as characters from the hugely popular anime series Naruto: Shippuden in Epic Games’ hit battle royale. There will be four Naruto characters that are now available in the in-game item shop — Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake — as well as a Naruto glider, two emotes, and two loading screens.

But Fortnite isn’t just getting Naruto skins. A throwable paper bomb kunai is being added as a weapon to the game. You’ll be able to meet Kakashi Hatake as an NPC on the Fortnite island and get quests from him. And there will be an entire Naruto-themed Creative map you can explore based on the Hidden Leaf Village from the anime.

The Naruto takeover is the latest of Fortnite’s many extensive collaborations with other huge entertainment properties. Previous hits included the addition of Star Wars lightsabers as a weapon and an entire season dedicated to Marvel characters and locations. While the current season isn’t tied to any existing brand — instead, it’s full of cubes — the introduction of Naruto characters brings some anime ninja action to the Fortnite island.