Logitech reworked its G303 mouse just for Shroud, but you can buy it, too

Logitech has announced the G303 wireless gaming mouse. It’s a little more than just a cordless version of the G303 Daedalus mouse that the company released several years ago. Both a prolific streamer and pro gamer, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek seemingly got to call the shots for how this revised version would look and feel — even down to requiring that it charged via USB-C. I doubt that he had any input on the price, though. It costs $129.99.

Logitech says that in this collaboration, it was decided by Shroud that the mouse should have “subtle markings approximating Shroud’s finger grip positions, translucent side panels to allow a window into the technology that Shroud wanted to see, and USB-C connections.”

To me, the overall shape of the newer mouse looks nearly identical to the older G303 mouse, save for a few tweaks. Logitech says it repositioned side buttons, and on the inside, it changed the switch location. I think the most noticeable difference is the lack of RGB lighting (there’s just a battery indicator light near the scroll wheel). Logitech has been trending toward more subtle designs for its mice recently, and I’m all for it.

The G303 wireless mouse is lightweight at 75 grams, though if you’re looking for the most feather-light wireless mouse under Logitech’s umbrella, check out the G Pro X Superlight, which weighs around 63 grams. Logitech claims that this new G303 model can last up to 145 hours per charge.

Included in the box along with the mouse is a USB-C to USB-A cable that’s used for charging the G303, as well as serving as an extender for the USB-A dongle. Also in the box is a new USB-A to USB-C converter that allows the cable to interface with the dongle. The G303 Shroud Edition, as it’s being referred to, is available now through Logitech G’s site for $129.99. I’ll be testing it more in the coming weeks for an upcoming update to our best gaming mice buying guide, so stay tuned for that.