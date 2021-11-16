Spider-Man: No Way Home’s latest trailer brings back all the bad guys

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, bringing with it some big surprises for Spider-Man’s latest MCU outing.

If you’re trying to go into the latest adventure of the web-slinging hero without spoilers, you’ll probably want to skip hitting play here (or reading the rest of this post).

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home below:

As revealed in the first trailer, No Way Home picks up right where Far From Home left off: with Peter Parker’s secret identity as Spider-Man revealed to the world, something that Peter tries to enlist Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) assistance in rectifying. Magical multiverse hijinks ensue.

Things appear to go wrong, though, resulting in appearances from a plethora of Spidey rogues from Sony’s past Spider-Man franchises (before the MCU was ever around), including Spider-Man’s Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Spider-Man 2’s Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.