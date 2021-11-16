1Password 8 arrives on Windows with a new design and big performance improvements

1Password is getting its first major design update in more than three years today, with the launch of 1Password 8 for Windows. It includes a new design with a dark mode that better matches some of the recent UI improvements across Windows 10 and Windows 11. 1Password is also now built on Rust, to improve performance.

The entire desktop app now looks a lot more like the web or 1Password browser extension interface, with updated item icons, detailed views for items and vaults, and a redesigned sidebar. There’s also a new quick find feature and improvements to search results to make it easier to find the login entry you need.

It’s also a lot easier to edit entries now, with a new password generator and the ability to add files directly into items. 1Password 8 also includes a security questions feature, if there are still websites out there that need this type of login.

Underneath the new design, 1Password is now built on Rust which should improve performance and security. “You won’t see this change but you’ll feel it,” said 1Password founder Dave Teare earlier this year. “The app is incredibly responsive across the board, from unlocking to adding accounts to searching your items.”

If you use this dedicated 1Password Windows app with the browser extension, both will share a login state and you can even use Windows Hello for easier unlocking.

The new 1Password 8 update is available now for Windows users, and is still in early access mode for macOS users.