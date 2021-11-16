The first League of Legends indie spinoffs are out now

In late 2019, Riot revealed a new publishing label designed to give indie studios the chance to play around in the vast League of Legends universe — and today, the first two Forge games are finally releasing.

That includes Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm platformer from Bit.Trip developer Choice Provisions, which is out on the Switch and PC, with a version also coming to Netflix Games in the future. Joining it is Ruined King, a turn-based role-playing game from Airship Syndicate, which was previously revealed in 2019. It’s launching first on the PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, with next-gen versions for PlayStation and Xbox also on the way.

Outside of those two games, Riot revealed a new title called Song of Nunu from Rime developer Tequila Works. It’s described as a “heartwarming single-player adventure game,” which “features beloved champions Nunu and Willump as they embark on an epic journey to find Nunu’s long-lost mother.” It’s slated to launch in 2022. Riot also confirmed that the previously announced 2D action game Convergence will be out next year and teased a mystery game “that takes place in the Demacia region.”

It’s a busy time for Riot and the League universe. After a decade focused entirely on League of Legends as its sole game, the developer has since expanded with plenty of spinoffs and is currently in the midst of its first animated series, Arcane, which is streaming on Netflix. A League MMO is also currently in the works.