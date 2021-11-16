Netflix’s Avatar is being shot on a Mandalorian-style virtual stage

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has kicked off production in Vancouver, and the show will be utilizing some notable tech to create its fantasy world.

Netflix says it has partnered with effects studio Pixomondo on a custom-built facility that’s 84 feet across, 28 feet high, and features 23,000 square feet of stage and more than 3,000 LED panels. It’s similar to the virtual sets utilized most famously by Disney on The Mandalorian. According to Netflix, the set “allows for visual effects to be done in real time in camera, combining multiple environments on a single stage.” The company calls it “one of the biggest virtual production volumes in North America.”

The upcoming adaptation has not been without controversy; last year Avatar creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the project citing creative differences. Albert Kim has since taken over as showrunner. This summer, Netflix revealed the initial cast for the show, and now the company has revealed three new roles: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience) as Uncle Iroh, Ken Leung (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Lost) as Commander Zhao, and Lim Kay Siu (Anna and The King, Nightwatch) as Gyatso.

There’s no word yet on when Avatar is expected to hit Netflix.