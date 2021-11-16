Cowboy Bebop: everything you need to know about Netflix’s live-action adaptation

Cowboy Bebop is one of the most influential anime of all time, and now it’s a live-action series on Netflix as well. The new show — which stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda — is based on Shinichiro Watanabe’s classic series and even features the return of composer Yoko Kanno. The translation to live action hasn’t been without its controversy, but if you want to keep up with the latest developments — reviews, trailers, and more — this is the place.