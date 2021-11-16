Cowboy Bebop: everything you need to know about Netflix’s live-action adaptation

Cowboy Bebop is one of the most influential anime of all time, and now it’s a live-action series on Netflix as well. The new show — which stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda — is based on Shinichiro Watanabe’s classic series and even features the return of composer Yoko Kanno. The translation to live action hasn’t been without its controversy, but if you want to keep up with the latest developments — reviews, trailers, and more — this is the place.
Sep 25, 2021, 2:19pm EDT
Sep 25, 2021, 2:19pm EDT
November 16
Beyond Bebop: a guide to the works of Shinichiro Watanabe
What to check out after Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop
November 15
The soundtrack for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop hits streaming platforms on November 19th
Chill beats to hunt bounties to
November 15
Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has heart, style, and some rough edges
Two perspectives on the live-action series
October 26
Cowboy Bebop’s first proper trailer has slick noir action and an adorable corgi
The trailer features Ein The Corgi’s theatrical debut
October 19
Netflix’s latest live-action Cowboy Bebop teaser makes bounty hunting look easy
Spike, Jet, and Faye leap into action
