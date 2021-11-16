Filed under: Gaming Entertainment Tech Ed Sheeran teases Pokémon Go crossover New, 1 comment He’s in love with the shape of Mew By Andrew Webster Nov 16, 2021, 11:34am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Ed Sheeran teases Pokémon Go crossover Linkedin Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email What? Next Up In Gaming Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week. Just one more thing! Please confirm your subscription to Verge Deals via the verification email we just sent you. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe Loading comments...
Loading comments...