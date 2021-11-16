Samsung’s ‘Get It Today’ lets you pick up your online order at Best Buy

If you’re tired of long shipping times, Samsung is now partnering with Best Buy to offer a “Get It Today” pickup option. This lets you make a purchase on Samsung’s online store and then pick it up for free within just a few hours at your local Best Buy.

Select Samsung phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and portable audio devices are all eligible for same-day pickup at Best Buy. Once you’re at the checkout, just select “Get It Today” from the pickup / delivery options, and then choose the nearest Best Buy location. After you enter your payment information, just keep in mind that the shipping option defaults to home delivery for some reason, so you’ll have to change that back to your preferred Best Buy store.

The service sort of acts like a Best Buy availability tracker, considering that the devices are already in the Best Buy locations where you pick them up. So, you might be thinking: why not just go to Best Buy and buy the Samsung product there? The only advantage to ordering it directly from Samsung and picking it up in-store is that you can get deals exclusive to Samsung, as well as trade-in discounts, all while getting your order the same day.

It’s also worth noting that while Samsung does provide free same-day delivery to your doorstep, it’s only limited to Dallas and New York City. What would be a little more exciting, though, is if Samsung started offering the same option all across the US. Best Buy already offers same-day delivery everywhere, which — despite not being able to get a Samsung-exclusive discount — might make it a more attractive option for someone who wants the convenience of shipping to their home. Plus, Best Buy offers same-day pickup for any product, including Apple, so Samsung offering the same isn’t that noteworthy. Not to mention, Apple itself also offers express in-store pickup at its stores.

All in all, the “Get It Today” feature only really comes in handy if you want to take advantage of Samsung’s early Black Friday deals or another discount but don’t want to wait for your order to be shipped to your house.