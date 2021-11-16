Activision Blizzard board rallies around embattled CEO hours after damning report

Hours after The Wall Street Journal published a shocking report alleging Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of sexual misconduct allegations at the company, the company’s board of directors posted a statement voicing its support of the CEO.

The board’s language shows no indication that Kotick is in danger of losing his job. “The Board remains confident in Bobby Kotick’s leadership, commitment and ability to achieve these goals,” the statement concludes.

Here is the board of directors’ statement in full:

The Activision Blizzard Board remains committed to the goal of making Activision Blizzard the most welcoming and inclusive company in the industry. Under Bobby Kotick’s leadership the Company is already implementing industry leading changes including a zero tolerance harassment policy, a dedication to achieving significant increases to the percentages of women and non-binary people in our workforce and significant internal and external investments to accelerate opportunities for diverse talent. The Board remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention. The goals we have set for ourselves are both critical and ambitious. The Board remains confident in Bobby Kotick’s leadership, commitment and ability to achieve these goals.

The Journal’s report also alleged that Kotick harassed one of his assistants more than a decade ago, which included a death threat. Kotick settled the matter out of court, according to the report.

The statement arrives shortly after A Better ABK, an advocacy group formed by employees, said that it would “not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO” and that it would be staging a walkout on Tuesday.