Uber reintroduces shared rides with a new name

Uber is bringing back shared rides with a new name: UberX Share. The revamped carpooling product is available first as a pilot in Miami.

Uber suspended its Uber Pool carpooling feature in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company promised earlier this month that it planned to bring shared rides back. Uber prices have gone way up recently, so a carpooling option allows the company to offer cheaper costs that could make taking an Uber a more popular transportation option.

On an UberX Share ride, you’ll only ride with one other person (in addition to the driver) during your trip. Everyone in the car must wear a mask, even if they are all vaccinated. UberX Share rides will have a 5 percent discount, and you’ll get Uber Cash if another person is picked up during your trip.

609 days later, shared rides are back in the US—and better than before



We’ve built a new experience that’s more efficient and sustainable for riders, drivers, and the cities we serve



UberX Share starts piloting in Miami today! pic.twitter.com/P1HM7htO9a — Andrew Macdonald (@andrewgordonmac) November 16, 2021

It’s unclear when UberX Share might expand, and the company said Tuesday it didn’t have anything additional to share about future rollout plans to other cities.

Uber rival Lyft brought back shared rides in July after also suspending the feature in March 2020. Similar to Uber, only one other rider can join, and everyone must wear a mask. Lyft’s shared rides launched in Chicago, Denver, and Philadelphia.