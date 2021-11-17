Fujifilm announces film-digital hybrid Instax Mini Evo camera

Fujifilm has announced the Instax Mini Evo, a new digital camera that prints to Instax Mini film. The company describes it as a new Instax flagship that has been “designed with a premium and classical touch;” and it has several retro elements including top-mounted dials and a print control that works like a film advance lever.

Like other hybrid Instax cameras, the Mini Evo has an LCD screen to help you frame your digital shots before printing. The Mini Evo includes ten lens effects that can be combined and applied to photos, and Fujifilm says that it has twice the exposure resolution of previous models. Image quality from Fujifilm’s previous hybrid Instax cameras hasn’t been great, so we’ll have to see how this one works out in practice.

The Mini Evo also works as an Instax printer, meaning you can print out pictures from your smartphone wirelessly. In the opposite direction, Fujifilm has added a new feature to let you save printed Mini Evo photos to your phone complete with embedded Instax frames, so you can share them as digital Instax snaps.

Fujifilm will release the Instax Mini Evo in Japan on December 3rd, but it won’t make its way to the US until February. It’ll cost $199.95.