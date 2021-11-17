Amazon’s Echo Show 15 goes up for preorder, shipping December 9th

Today, Amazon is opening up preorders for its largest Alexa-enabled smart display yet, the Echo Show 15. The $249.99 device has a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen that can be oriented in portrait or landscape, and can either be mounted on a wall or placed on a countertop.

Announced in late September, the Echo Show 15 is designed to act as a communal hub for families and show useful information like calendar appointments, reminders, and to-do lists. It shows these in permanent home screen widgets, which are displayed alongside a more typical assortment of news headlines like previous Echo Shows.

As well as these communal features, the Echo Show 15 can also act as a standalone entertainment device. It’s Amazon’s first smart display that supports 1080p streams from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and can also act as a photo frame, has a 5-megapixel camera for video calls, and can display a feed from a compatible security camera or video doorbell in a picture-in-picture view. There’s no mention of YouTube support, however, so expect to fire up the built-in web browser if you want to access it like with previous Echo Show devices.

The Echo Show 15 is due to ship on December 9th.