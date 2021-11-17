Uber’s latest subscription offers discounts on rides, food, and delivery for $10 a month

Uber is no stranger to subscriptions, offering Amazon Prime-style benefits for a monthly fee since 2018. Today, the company is rolling out its latest, dubbed Uber One, which is aimed at highlighting the company’s post-pandemic shift to food and grocery delivery.

For $9.99 a month or $49.99 a year, Uber One members will get access to perks such as guaranteed pricing on rides and delivery, and discounts such as 5 percent off “eligible” rides, food, and grocery deliveries.

Uber One is targeted at the company’s most frequent — and loyal — customers

Uber One members won’t have to pay a delivery fee for takeout and groceries, will have priority access to top rated drivers and couriers, and get $5 cash back on late deliveries. They’ll also get other “exclusive perks,” such as various promotions and “invite-only experiences.”

Uber One is targeted at the company’s most frequent — and loyal — customers, as most people will switch back and forth between Uber and Lyft in search of the right price. Uber wants to reward those customers who keep using its product, whether its for rides, food delivery, or both.

Uber One will replace Eats Pass, the food delivery version of the company’s first customer subscription product launched in 2018. For $24.99 a month, Uber Pass subscribers get 10 percent off rides and 5 percent off delivery orders. Now, Eats Pass members will be automatically upgraded to Uber One at the start of their next billing cycle.

For Uber Pass members, there will be no changes to the plan, but if they wish to join Uber One, they would need to cancel Uber Pass and sign up for Uber One.