Nissan’s upcoming electric SUV, the 2023 Ariya, will start at $47,125

The 2023 Nissan Ariya, the automaker’s upcoming electric crossover SUV, finally has a sticker price. The company announced that the EV will start at $47,125, and that reservations are now being accepted.

The Ariya, which was first announced last summer, was expected to go on sale in Japan in the middle of 2021, followed by the US and Canada later in the year. But that’s been delayed, with North American customers not expected to receive deliveries until early fall 2022.

Nissan also revealed a bunch of new information about the various trim levels

In addition to pricing, Nissan also revealed a bunch of new information about the various trim levels. The least expensive Ariya will cost buyers $47,125 (after a $1,175 destination charge), but the costs can reach over $60,000 when optioning out a top-of-the-line model. Nissan had originally said it expected the Ariya to start at $40,000. (Nissan is still eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit and various state incentives.)

Here’s a look at the various options:

Ariya Venture Plus with front-wheel drive, an 87kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221lb-ft of torque, up to 300-mile estimated range: $47,125 (with delivery charge)

Ariya Evolve Plus FWD with 87kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range: $50,125

Ariya Premiere FWD with 87kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range: $54,625

Ariya Platinum Plus with all-wheel drive, e-4ORCE dual motor all-wheel control, 87kWh battery, 389-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 442lb-ft of torque, up to 265-mile estimated range: $60,125

Nissan is also offering discounts on charging at EVgo charging stations to the first 10,000 people who make reservations before January 31st, 2022. The discounts amount to a two-year free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase. Deposits are $500, fully refundable, and can be placed at the company’s new web portal.

Like the majority of the auto industry, Nissan has promised to make and sell more electric vehicles. The company is targeting that more than 40 percent of its US vehicle sales by 2030 will be fully electric, with even more to be electrified (meaning hybrids and plug-in hybrids).

Nissan has long been a leader in electric vehicle sales

Nissan has long been a leader in electric vehicle sales, despite really only having one EV — the functional-if-uninspiring Nissan Leaf hatchback — on the market. The company unveiled the Ariya against the backdrop of corporate turmoil, executive turnover, plummeting sales, and pandemic-related cost-cutting at Nissan. The arrest and subsequent escape of Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance, dominated the headlines for much of 2019, casting a spotlight on an automaker that appeared to be at war with itself.

As such, the Ariya is the first major new product launch in the post-Ghosn era for the company — and a chance to turn over a new leaf (pun intended).