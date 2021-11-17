Instagram will now let you rage shake your phone to report a problem

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said Wednesday that the company has added two new features to improve user experience, including a “rage shake” that will let users report a problem more quickly. If you’re using the app and it isn’t working as it’s supposed to, shake the phone while the app is open, and a pop-up screen will ask, “Did something go wrong?” with space for you to report the issue.

This feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it prioritize bug fixes, Mosseri said. “You can explain exactly what happened, how you ended up in that place, and all of the emotions and feels that you’ve got going on, and we’ll have someone take a look at it,” he said.

Covering ✌️ this week:

- Carousel Deletion (finally!)

- Rage Shake



Did you know about these s? Any other features you’d like me to cover? Let me know pic.twitter.com/Yx0q4UGFfb — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 17, 2021

The other new feature Instagram shipped Wednesday is what Mosseri called a “finally” feature: the ability to delete a single image from a photo carousel. It’s something users have been asking for, he added, and the company finally got around to shipping it.

“You can now go and pick one that you don’t like — maybe you’re not that into it anymore,” he explained in a video posted to Twitter. When you have a photo carousel open in the app, go to the three dots menu at the top right, hit edit, swipe to the photo you want to get rid of, and you’ll see a delete icon in the top left that will let you remove it from the carousel.

The carousel feature is iOS only for now, but all US Instagram users can rage shake right away, regardless of platform.