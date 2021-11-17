If your iPhone 12 or 13 is having issues with calls, updating iOS may help

A new iOS update is starting to hit phones — no, not the seemingly feature-packed iOS 15.2, but iOS 15.1.1, which Apple says will solve an issue with calls dropping. According to the update note, the new version of iOS “improves call drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.”

While we haven’t seen large amounts of users complaining about their new-model iPhones dropping more calls than normal, it’s nice to see that Apple is paying attention to how its phones perform as, well, phones.

15.1.1 is worth updating to if you’ve been having issues with calls dropping

You can update to iOS 15.1.1 by going to Settings > General > Software Update. If you find updating to be a pain and haven’t been experiencing any call issues, though, it may be best to just wait for iOS 15.2 — the beta has been absolutely packed with features, including improvements to the iPhone 13 Pro’s macro mode, the addition of the App Privacy Report, the ability to manually scan for suspicious AirTags, and more. That update seems to be coming soon, so waiting to go through the update process would be understandable, especially given that Apple’s not reporting any major security patches in 15.1.1.