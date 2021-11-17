PlayStation boss reportedly calls out Activision Blizzard in staff memo

PlayStation leadership has asked Activision Blizzard how it will address the allegations in the shocking Wall Street Journal report about the embattled studio, according to Bloomberg. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reportedly informed employees of the action in an email.

“We outreached to Activision immediately after the article was published to express our deep concern and to ask how they plan to address the claims made in the article,” Ryan wrote, reports Bloomberg. “We do not believe their statements of response properly address the situation.”

Activision Blizzard and Sony didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. We’ve asked Microsoft and Nintendo if they have communicated concerns to Activision Blizzard.

The WSJ alleges Kotick has been aware of sexual misconduct allegations at the company for years

Activision Blizzard has been under intense scrutiny for months after the state of California filed a lawsuit alleging the company created a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Activision Blizzard has made some changes, including ending forced arbitration and adopting a zero-tolerance harassment policy, and CEO Bobby Kotick took a significant pay cut. But the WSJ’s report alleges that Kotick has been aware of sexual misconduct allegations at the company for years and that he has his own history of harassment and abusive behavior.

In a statement Tuesday, Activision Blizzard said the WSJ’s report “presents a misleading view of Activision Blizzard and our CEO.” Kotick reiterated the company was moving forward with its zero-tolerance policy in a video to employees. And the company’s board of directors published a statement in support of Kotick’s leadership.

Activision Blizzard employees walked out on Tuesday in response to the WSJ’s report. A group of Activision Blizzard shareholders representing a small portion of the company’s total shares has demanded Kotick’s resignation.