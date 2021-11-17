That ‘real’ Disney lightsaber? You’ll never get to touch it

I have some terrible news: Disney has confirmed you’ll never get to try the “real” retractable lightsaber whose very existence, subsequent reveal, and patented design made us giddy back in April and May of this year.

While the incredible disappearing lightsaber replica will indeed feature at Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel — a Westworld-esque experience for the very wealthy where stays cost upwards of $4,800 and yet is already sold out for its first four months — GameSpot and IGN report that Disney won’t be letting you touch that lightsaber for yourself.

“Unfortunately, that lightsaber isn’t for guests to use or purchase. It’s strictly for use by the performers,” writes IGN.

“Trowbridge confirmed in a group interview that guests will never actually use that lightsaber, but that it will be part of the Galactic Starcruiser experience,” says GameSpot.

Damn.

Your multi-thousand dollar ticket does include some lightsaber training, though. GameSpot continues:

Instead, you will be given what feels like a high-end, yet slimmed-down lightsaber replica with a fixed blade. You power it up and all of the sounds and vibrations you would expect are there, but if you walk in expecting to get to play with the new one Disney has developed, let this serve as a warning.

Here’s IGN again:

The session involves using the provided lightsabers to deflect laser beams fired by a wall-mounted training remote. It starts off slow, letting you get a feel for how it works, and then it ramps up to Jedi level where you’re Forced to block attacks without even seeing the lasers. The lightsaber used in this activity feels about on par with a Force FX lightsaber, though it is a tad shorter, but it’s only meant to be used for lightsaber training and won’t be available for sale.

Here’s some concept art for that and other experiences Disney wants to offer in the Galactic Starcruiser — it doesn’t appear to have let IGN, GameSpot or any other outlets photograph the actual experience, though you can read more about at those source links.

You can also find some pictures of new merch available at the hotel at StarWars.com.