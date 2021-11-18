Microsoft is celebrating 20 years of Xbox in secret style

Microsoft has been having a hell of a time celebrating 20 years of Xbox this week, adding 76 new games to the Xbox backward compatibility library, launching a Halo-themed Xbox Series X, and a 20th anniversary translucent controller. But, true to the company’s habit of corporate mischief, it’s also been leavening its announcements with plenty of Easter eggs.

The new hardware that launched this week features the best looking Xbox Series X console and controllers we’ve seen so far, particularly the stylish translucent one. All of this new hardware also includes some hidden secrets, too. For example, Reddit users have discovered that the Halo-themed Xbox Series X console has a hidden Zeta Halo symbol on the front.

You’ll need to shine a black or UV light on the console to actually see this little Easter egg, but it’s a neat touch for a limited edition 20th anniversary console that celebrates the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved and the original Xbox in 2001.

That UV light will also come in handy if you’ve purchased a 20th anniversary Xbox controller. If you shine the UV light on the packaging that the controller ships with, you’ll see the original Duke controller that came with the original Xbox console in 2001.

The secrets don’t end there, either. If you were lucky enough to secure a Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 controller, Microsoft has packed in a special code that lets you add a little controller charm to your guns inside Halo Infinite. It’s perfect for the early launch of Halo Infinite multiplayer that took place earlier this week.

The miniature controller will attach to your weapons in the multiplayer version of the game, bouncing around when you’re busy throwing grenades and using your melee button. If you purchase the NERF versions of the MA40 or the Bulldog SG, they also include a little charm for your weapons, and even unique weapon skins in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

This is just the cutest thing ever!



Microsoft loves to hide little Xbox-related Easter eggs everywhere. A 20-year-old Xbox Easter egg was discovered earlier this year, and Xbox chief Phil Spencer hid the Xbox Series S on his shelf before it was officially announced. Master Chief is also hidden inside the Xbox One X riding a scorpion, or part of the fan on the Xbox Series X. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any other 20th anniversary Xbox Easter eggs that Microsoft has hidden away.