Now that Boost Mobile will be on the AT&T network, after its owner Dish signed with AT&T back in July 2021, the MVNO is changing things up with its service plans. Today, Boost is announcing the first of many so-called “Carrier Crusher” plans it will be rolling out this holiday season.

If you’re paying for your unlimited cellular service plan but have been living on a Wi-Fi connection since 2020, Boost Mobile is offering an interesting proposition for new and existing customers. You can get 12 months of unlimited talk and text, plus 1GB of 4G or 5G data per month, for just $100 for the year (plus tax) from Boost. This works out to $8.33 per month (again plus tax), considerably less than even the lowest cost prepaid plans. Both current and new customers who have an active Boost phone, and can commit to using Boost for a year, will be eligible for these new plans.

Once you reach your data cap, your speed will be throttled, but you can always buy more Data Packs in the amount you need. They can be added to your plan on a as-needed basis (you have 30 days to use it up), or automatically added to your plan every month until you cancel:

$5 for 1GB

$10 for 2GB

$15 for 5GB

$30 for 10GB

Alternatively, if 1GB of data is not enough, and you don’t want to bother paying per gigabyte of data, then a $240 per year plan ($20 per month plus tax) with unlimited talk and text and 15GB of data per month, is also available. This way, you won’t have to worry about getting throttled anytime you watch a few 4K movie trailers by accident.

For those who prefer to pay for your cellular service each month rather than make one lump sum payment once a year, Boost Mobile is introducing two additional new plans:

$25 per month with unlimited talk and text, with 5GB of high-speed data per month

$15 per month with unlimited talk and text, with 2GB of high-speed data per month

With the ongoing pandemic and many of us still working from home, you might be using more Wi-Fi than cellular data these days. If you’re within Boost Mobile and AT&T’s coverage area and not currently tied to a plan, you might want to look at pre-paid services that might better suit your current mobile needs.