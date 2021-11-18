Ring doorbells will be able to greet people with holiday cheer

Ring is releasing some holiday-themed Quick Replies to add some cheer to its doorbell’s automatic answering feature. Instead of the usual “We can’t answer the door right now, but if you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now” types of messages, you can instead have your Ring greet visitors by saying “We’re busy wrapping presents right now,” or have it automatically thank delivery workers for bringing gifts to your door.

According to Ring, Quick Replies are available on pretty much every Ring doorbell. While the feature is free, you’ll have to be a paying subscriber if you want any visitor responses to your doorbell’s “Happy Holidays!” greeting to be recorded (though you can watch them happen live without a Ring Protect plan).

Like in previous years, you also have the option to set carols like “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bells,” or “Oh Hanukkah” as your chime tones, so you can experience getting tired of holiday music by mid-December without leaving home.

Is spreading holiday cheer more fun than creeping visitors out?

Ring seems to be building a collection of holiday-themed Quick Replies and ringtones — earlier this year, it added spooky ones for Halloween. Personally, I’m hoping there’s eventually a collection for every occasion; maybe you have a sappy love song play when someone’s at the door around Valentine’s Day (potentially leading to you realizing that the package delivery person is The One), or have your Ring tell guests to “come back later, we’re responsibly playing with fireworks” on the Fourth of July or New Year’s.