Mario Kart Live’s 2.0 update makes multiplayer much easier and cheaper

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Nintendo’s AR-powered Mario Kart game that lets you race physical toy karts around your home with the Nintendo Switch, just got updated to version 2.0 with a much-requested feature: splitscreen local multiplayer.

Previously, multiplayer Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was a complex and costly endeavor. You’d need two karts — the base game only comes with one — as well as two Nintendo Switch consoles, and the action would play out on each player’s Switch screen. With the 2.0 update, you can hook up one Switch to a TV so both players can stay on the couch as they race their karts around the room.

There’s also a new Relay Race mode that allows for multiplayer games with just a single kart. Between two and four players can select their own characters, with control switching between them after every lap. In addition, the update is adding a new tournament called the Luigi Cup along with three new courses.

Nintendo is further lowering the barrier to entry by including Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit in its Black Friday sales. The game —including one kart — will cost $59.99 from November 21st, which saves you $40 off the MSRP.