Halo Infinite is getting better Battle Pass progression later this week

If you’re still stuck on level 1 of the Halo Infinite Battle Pass, fear not, as 343 Industries is making some much-needed changes to progression later this week. “To address the feedback on Battle Pass progression we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week,” says Halo community manager John Junyszek.

The existing Halo Infinite Battle Pass makes it difficult to level up, as you’re limited to completing daily or weekly challenges instead of earning XP for every game you play. While that isn’t changing yet, 343 Industries is adding “Play 1 game” challenges “to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want,” according to Junyszek.

343 Industries will also be removing some weekly challenges and fixing bugs with others, but these changes do have a small price. “When we make this update, we’ll need to reset your challenges, including your progress towards weekly ones,” explains Junyszek. “To make up for this reset, we’ll be granting this week’s Ultimate Reward, the Sigil Mark VII Visor, to everyone who logs in from November 23rd to November 30th.”

XP boosts will also now double in duration, lasting for an hour instead of 30 minutes, which will help for longer Big Team Battles games. We may even see further changes to the XP and progression systems in Halo Infinite in the future, too. “We’ll be watching these changes closely to make sure they have the positive impact we all want on your progression,” says Junyszek. “This is only our first step - we are committed to continue evolving these systems but it will take time.”

Criticism around the Halo Infinite Battle Pass progression has been getting increasingly louder across the community of Halo fans this week after the surprise early release of Halo Infinite multiplayer on Monday. While multiplayer previews over the summer felt like an exciting return to form, we had concerns around the Battle Pass progression and XP systems. 343 Industries still went ahead with the same systems, despite concerns from many during the technical previews.

It’s encouraging to see quick changes, though. This opening Halo Infinite season will last until May, which is double the three months that had originally been promised. That extra time could be why 343 Industries kept the slow Battle Pass progression in the first place, but we’ll have to check out the changes later this week to see if they make a big difference.