Spotify launches lyrics feature globally for free and paying users

Today, Spotify is finally rolling out its real-time lyrics feature globally, after previously only offering it in a limited selection of countries.

The lyrics themselves are provided by Musixmatch, which claims to offer lyrics for “over 8 million” titles. and will be accessible on basically every platform where Spotify has an app. This includes iOS, Android, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. The feature is available to both free and premium listeners.

As well as using the lyrics to sing along yourself, there’s also a social element which allows you to share lyrics to social media. Spotify says the feature will be available across the “majority” of its music library.

Here’s how to access the lyrics (and share them) as per Spotify’s instructions:

On the Spotify mobile app Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song. While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing! To share, simply tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share — and where you want to share it — via third-party platforms. On the Spotify desktop app From the “Now Playing” bar, click on the microphone icon while a song is playing. Voila! You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time while the song plays. On the SpotifyTV app Open the “Now Playing View” on a song. Navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button” and select if you want to enable Lyrics. Once enabled, you’ll see the lyrics in the “Now Playing” View.

Spotify’s history with lyrics is complicated. It previously worked with Musixmatch to display song lyrics until parting ways with the company in 2016. Since then, it’s offered a “Behind the Lyrics” feature thanks to a partnership with Genius. It’s an interesting feature that offers background information on songs, but it’s less useful for karaoke sessions. Although it’s offered lyrics in some markets, like Japan, the feature hasn’t received a widespread launch in western markets like the US.

With the introduction of the new lyrics feature, Spotify tells TechCrunch that it’s discontinuing its “Behind the Lyrics” feature.