Warner Bros. Smash-style fighter pits Bugs Bunny against Arya Stark

After numerous leaks hinted that a new fighting game with Warner Bros. characters was in the works, Warner Bros. Games finally put the rumors to bed with the announcement of MultiVersus. The announcement was a three-minute trailer showing off a healthy chunk of gameplay and some of the initial roster of characters including Bugs Bunny, Steven Universe, and, curiously, Arya “A Girl Has No Name” Stark.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play Smash Bros-like game director Tony Huynh says is focused on teamwork and social play. Characters are designed to be mixed and matched together with strengths that augment one another. In the video, you can see Steven Universe using his signature shield to protect his partner, while Wonder Woman whisks her partner out of danger with her lasso.

Players can compete in two-vs-two cooperative battles, four-player free-for-all, and on a ranked competitive ladder. Huynh also mentioned that MultiVersus will feature rollback netcode, crossplay, and cross-progression to create a seamless experience for players across multiple platforms.

Rumors swirled around MultiVersus earlier this year when an image of the roster was leaked by professional Smash Bros. player Juan Manuel “Hungrybox” DeBiedma. The image and DeBiedma’s video breaking it down was later removed via copyright strike further fueling speculation something was forthcoming from Warner Bros. Games.

MultiVersus is scheduled for release in 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.