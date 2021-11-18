 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

FCC votes to let people text ‘988’ to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting in July

The FCC voted unanimously to expand access to the Lifeline

By Jay Peters
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to expand access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by letting people text 988 starting next year. Text message providers have to support the three-digit code by July 16th, 2022, which is when the code will go into effect. On that same date, people will also be able to dial 988 to access Lifeline following a 2020 FCC ruling. People in need of help before calling or texting 988 is an option can call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or get connected to a counselor through an online chat.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a tweet that nearly 6,000 Americans call the Lifeline on an average day. “As we know from 911, creating an easy-to-remember 3 digit number makes it easier for people to get help when they need it most,” she said. By allowing people to call or text the shorter 988 number, the Lifeline could be more accessible for people to turn to in a time of distress.

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide or is anxious, depressed, upset, or needs to talk, there are people who want to help:

In the US:

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 741741 from anywhere in the USA, at any time, about any type of crisis

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386

Outside the US:

The International Association for Suicide Prevention lists a number of suicide hotlines by country. Click here to find them.

Befrienders Worldwide: https://www.befrienders.org/need-to-talk

Next Up In Policy