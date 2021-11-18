Console restocks are getting more and more frequent these days — particularly as the Black Friday season heats up and early Black Friday deals continue to roll out — but retailers have been quick to cull the herd of potential customers by putting some stock behind paid subscription services. Walmart has a next-gen console restock happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT, though, it’s exclusive to Walmart Plus paid subscribers. You can queue up to purchase a disc-based PlayStation 5 for $500, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $400, or an Xbox Series X console for $500.

Be sure to log into your Walmart Plus account ahead of time, and it’s always a good practice to save your billing and shipping in your account ahead of time. Note that you’ll need to be a paid subscriber to Walmart Plus for a chance to buy any of these three consoles, as a free trial account will not be accepted.

A Walmart Plus subscription costs $13 per month or $98 per year and promises early and special access to deals — such as console restocks like this one and a four-hour early window on Black Friday deals. It also includes free shipping options akin to competitors like Amazon Prime.

