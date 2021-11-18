Console restocks are getting more and more frequent these days — particularly as the Black Friday season heats up and early Black Friday deals continue to roll out — but retailers have been quick to cull the herd of potential customers by putting some stock behind paid subscription services. Walmart has a next-gen console restock happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT, though, it’s exclusive to Walmart Plus paid subscribers. You can queue up to purchase a disc-based PlayStation 5 for $500, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $400, or an Xbox Series X console for $500.
Be sure to log into your Walmart Plus account ahead of time, and it’s always a good practice to save your billing and shipping in your account ahead of time. Note that you’ll need to be a paid subscriber to Walmart Plus for a chance to buy any of these three consoles, as a free trial account will not be accepted.
A Walmart Plus subscription costs $13 per month or $98 per year and promises early and special access to deals — such as console restocks like this one and a four-hour early window on Black Friday deals. It also includes free shipping options akin to competitors like Amazon Prime.
PlayStation 5
- $500
Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
- $400
The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.
Microsoft Xbox Series X
- $500
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less aproach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.
Accessories for PlayStation
Cosmic red DualSense PS5 controller
- $74
Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design.
Sony Pulse 3D headset
- $99
Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that can let the audio in some PS5-exclusive games shine. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100.
PlayStation Plus (annual subscription)
- $40
- $60
- 34% off
A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store.
Accessories for Xbox
Xbox Wireless Controller
- $49
- $60
- 19% off
Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller features a Share button and a USB-C charging port if you use the optional rechargeable battery.
Xbox Wireless Headset
- $89
- $100
- 12% off
You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-months)
- $28
- $45
- 37% off
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 games, including Doom, Gears 5, and the soon-to-be-released Halo Infinite, which you’ll be able to play on multiple devices.
