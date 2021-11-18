 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available today for Walmart Plus subscribers

All three consoles will go on sale at 3PM ET / 12PM PT

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Console restocks are getting more and more frequent these days — particularly as the Black Friday season heats up and early Black Friday deals continue to roll out — but retailers have been quick to cull the herd of potential customers by putting some stock behind paid subscription services. Walmart has a next-gen console restock happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT, though, it’s exclusive to Walmart Plus paid subscribers. You can queue up to purchase a disc-based PlayStation 5 for $500, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $400, or an Xbox Series X console for $500.

Be sure to log into your Walmart Plus account ahead of time, and it’s always a good practice to save your billing and shipping in your account ahead of time. Note that you’ll need to be a paid subscriber to Walmart Plus for a chance to buy any of these three consoles, as a free trial account will not be accepted.

A Walmart Plus subscription costs $13 per month or $98 per year and promises early and special access to deals — such as console restocks like this one and a four-hour early window on Black Friday deals. It also includes free shipping options akin to competitors like Amazon Prime.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

  • $500

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less aproach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.

Accessories for PlayStation

Sony Pulse 3D headset

  • $99

Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that can let the audio in some PS5-exclusive games shine. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100.

Accessories for Xbox

Xbox Wireless Headset

  • $89
  • $100
  • 12% off

You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.

Next Up In Gaming