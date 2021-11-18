GeForce Now is about to start streaming PC games directly to LG’s TVs

LG first said in January that Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service was headed to some of its TVs, and now, it’s finally here — though as a beta. LG is rolling out the beta this week for “select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED, and NanoCell TV models in 80 markets,” according to a press release.

GeForce Now lets you play PC games you own on other devices via the cloud, and this new webOS app will make it easier to use the service on a bigger screen. That said, games will be capped at 60fps and 1080p resolution — you won’t be able to play GeForce Now games in 4K via the webOS app. (That feature is currently exclusive to Nvidia’s Shield TV set-top box.)

Every GeForce Now tier is supported, Nvidia tells The Verge, including the new tier that lets you play games on its dedicated RTX 3080 pods. Every gamepad-supported game works, too, the company says. If you don’t own any PC games yourself but still want to give the service a spin, there are more than 35 free-to-play games available on GeForce Now.

Nvidia says it plans to improve upon the current app by releasing updates in partnership with LG through 2022.