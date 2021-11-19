Yubico key organizer keeps your house keys tidy and your YubiKey security key safe

Yubico has teamed up with Keyport on a new key organizer that’s designed to safely stash your YubiKey security key (a small dongle that can act as an extra layer of security for your logins) alongside your house keys in one compact little enclosure.

It’s a neat idea. My house keys have to put up with a lot of abuse from being carried around in my pockets and stuffed in the bottom of backpacks. And while I’m not too worried about a set of metal keys surviving this kind of treatment, I wouldn’t say not to a little more protection for a USB dongle that I need to access my most secure accounts. YubiKeys are built like tanks, but nothing’s invincible.

The $25 Yubico x Keyport Pivot 2.0 key organizer appears to have been released earlier this month, and it’s functionally a very similar accessory to Keyport’s existing Pivot 2.0 organizer. The differences appear to amount to a small Yubico logo on its outside, and Yubico’s website also notes that this version doesn’t include Keyport’s lost and found service.

Alongside a YubiKey security key, the organizer has space for up to seven other key-sized items. As well as keys, Keyport sells a variety of tools that are designed to sit in its holders, like multi-tools, mini-flashlights, and pens. Compatible YubiKeys include the 5 Series, as well as its new Bio Series, which are activated using a fingerprint.