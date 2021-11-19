Vergecast: Apple assists DIY repairs, Russia blows up a satellite, and Biden signs infrastructure bill

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

We’ve got a well-rounded episode of The Vergecast today with everything from policy to space to consumer tech.

In the first segment, Nilay and Dieter bring in Verge policy reporter Makena Kelly to talk about President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package and what it can do to improve broadband access in the US.

In segment two, Verge senior science reporter Loren Grush joins the show to explain why Russia destroyed one of their own satellites with a ground-based missile and how it’s causing concern in the space community.

Verge Managing editor Alex Cranz stops by in segment three to chat about Apple announcing that it will start selling manuals and tools for repairing certain iPhone and Mac products at home.

Listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.

Stories referenced in this episode: